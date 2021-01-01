For spring semester, 1,500+ SPS students switch to in-person learning

A teacher sits in an empty classroom and prepares materials for children at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Amid widespread efforts to curb the new wave of coronavirus infections in one of the hardest hit European countries, the Czech Republic closed again all its schools on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — The Springfield district expects a sizable drop in the number of full-time virtual students for the spring semester, which starts Jan. 4.

Nicole Holt, deputy superintendent of academics, said the biggest change will be felt in elementary and middle schools.

“Our goal is that kids are back in the classroom across the system,” she said.

Parents were given two options at the start of the 2020-21 year: Full-time virtual learning or hybrid learning, which meant two days of in-person and three days of virtual. Later, students in grades K-8 moved to four days of in-person learning with Wednesday remaining virtual for the entire district to allow for extra cleaning.

In late 2020, parents were allowed to make a change and many opted to move from full-time virtual to hybrid.

To read the full article by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.