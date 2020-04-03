Food pantry sets up appointments to give food to those in need

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — A food pantry is serving Christian County people in need and changing procedures, to keep people healthy.

During April, clients who need food can pick it up during scheduled appointments.

This is done through a drive-through window.

Kristy Carter, executive director of the Least of These, says the pantry expected to distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food today alone.

“The number of clients obviously that were are seeing or number of families that are seeking services has increased rapidly with the number of folks who are being furloughed or laid off or have lost their jobs they’re reaching out. We’re trying to provide food for as many of those people and anybody that lives in Christian County, we will provide food for.”

If you live in Christian County and need food, call 417-724-2500 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, or Friday to schedule a time to pick up food.