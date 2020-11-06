Food pantry collects food, donations for those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A drive-through collection event was hosted to gather Thanksgiving foods for people in need.

Least of These says there will be other ways to support its Holiday efforts.

“We are able to purchase $10 worth of food for every dollar that’s donated,” said Kristy Carter, executive director at Least of These. “We can stretch those dollars a lot farther than you can at the grocery store. If you’re thinking about donating to Least of These, but you don’t want to go to the grocery store and buy items, make a cash donation. We can turn it into food pretty easily and we can stretch your dollar.”

This event replaced the annual packing night, where volunteers gather to pack bags inside the facility.

