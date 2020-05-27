FOLLOW UP: Former college instructor back in court for murder case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Former Missouri State University (MSU) instructor Edward Gutting was back in court on May 27.

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was heard to proceed with the case.

A second competency hearing is been set for June 30.

Gutting is accused of stabbing and killing a retired MSU professor, Marc Cooper, in Springfield back in August of 2016.

In February, the Department of Mental Health said that Gutting was competent to stand trial, but his attorney says he wants to have Gutting re-evaluated by a private psychologist.

