Focusing on the future: Historical marker dedication in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Focusing on the future as people gathered in downtown Springfield to mark a dark day in Springfield’s history.

Hundreds of people filled Park Central Square as the community acknowledged racial injustices of the past while also making a promise to continue advocating for social justice and equality for all.

City leaders like Wes Pratt joined together to remember an unfortunate day in Springfield.

While the dedication meant remembering and acknowledging a dark time in Springfield’s history it also meant coming together as a community to advocate for equality for all.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said, “It is my honor just seeing each of you here today standing together promising never to forget the injustices of the past so that we may never, ever repeat them. That is truly an inspiration.”

Today’s marker is one of many to be placed throughout the city honoring local pieces of black history.

Springfield High school students also attended the dedication ceremony as a way to learn more about the nation’s past while also empowering them to become future leaders in our community.

Seven Nelson a high school junior at Kickapoo said, “It connected to me in a way because we have to address these issues that have happened in the past so we know how to work and overcome it in the future seeing today’s leaders go out of their way to give history and insight to other people to see things from their perspective it kind of like empowered me to do the same.”

