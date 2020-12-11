Flu shots given to the homeless in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several groups worked together to give out free flu shots to the homeless and housing insecure in the Ozarks.

The shots were available this morning at the Community Partnership of the Ozarks’s O’Reilly Center for Hope.

Missouri Care and Jordan Valley Community Health Center joined in the effort to provide flu shots.

Amanda Stadler, with Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said this year is especially important to take preventative measures when it comes to your health.

“Access to services looks different this year because of the pandemic, and so this is just one example of trying to offer services in different ways,” said Stadler. “Specifically for vulnerable populations in our community.”

Those who received free shots also got a free hurts doughnut and a cup of coffee from Trailer Perk Coffee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now