Flu shots given to the homeless in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several groups worked together to give out free flu shots to the homeless and housing insecure in the Ozarks.

The shots were available this morning at the Community Partnership of the Ozarks’s O’Reilly Center for Hope.

Missouri Care and Jordan Valley Community Health Center joined in the effort to provide flu shots.

Amanda Stadler, with Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said this year is especially important to take preventative measures when it comes to your health.

“Access to services looks different this year because of the pandemic, and so this is just one example of trying to offer services in different ways,” said Stadler. “Specifically for vulnerable populations in our community.”

Those who received free shots also got a free hurts doughnut and a cup of coffee from Trailer Perk Coffee.