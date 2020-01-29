Flu-related deaths rise to 33 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — A total of 33 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season, according to a weekly report from the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday.

For week four, the ADH reported six more flu deaths in Arkansas and “Widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the geographic spread of influenza.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.4 percent at public schools. As of January 28, the ADH says it’s aware of 4 schools/districts that have closed briefly due to the flue this season.

The Arkansas deaths break down by age as follows:

5-18yrs old: 1 death

25-44yrs old: 4 deaths

45-65yrs old: 9 deaths

65+yrs old: 19 deaths

Since September 29, 2019, 13,2000 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH database by healthcare providers, with more than 1900 positive tests reported this week.