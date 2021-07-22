Florida man charged in fatal February shooting in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Saint Cloud, Florida, has been charged in a shooting in February.

Court documents say 45-year-old Thomas Haynes has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 32-year-old Robert Moffett. Haynes is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.

According to a probable cause statement, on February 6 Springfield Police officers parked near Zan The Club in downtown Springfield heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded to the area, they found Moffett lying in a parking lot southwest of the intersection of Patton and Walnut.

Several witnesses in the area that night told police they saw Moffett walking with some women and Haynes. One witness said it looked like all of them were arguing. According to surveillance video obtained by police, a white Chevrolet Blazer was parked near the southwest corner of Walnut and Patton early in the morning on February 6.

Court documents say four people came out of the vehicle, one of whom was Haynes, the other were three women. The group was seen walking towards Tropical Liqueurs. They walked to the entrance of the bar then began to walk back from where they came. Moffett was seen on video being outside the bar and started to follow two of the women from Trops. At the corner of Pershing and Patton, Moffett was seen getting into an argument with Haynes and another female. The female pushed Moffett several times and also tried to break up Moffett and Haynes.

Moffett continued to follow Haynes and the woman. Haynes would stop several times and would argue with Moffett. Not long after that, the shooting occurred, and Moffett was found shot in the parking lot.

Authorities arrested Haynes Wednesday during an investigative traffic stop in Springfield. Court documents say police knew what Haynes looked like after talking with a woman Haynes was in a relationship with. Haynes told police when he was pulled over that he was from New York but lived in Florida. Haynes also told police he worked for Prime Inc. During a post-arrest interview, Haynes denied that he had anything to do with the shooting of Moffett.