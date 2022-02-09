WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A Florida man who shot a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer in 2018 entered a guilty plea Tuesday, February 8.

Colby M. Rey, 35, of Orlando, Florida is facing multiple charges including four counts of first-degree assault, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, and one count of armed criminal action.

In 2018, Highway Patrol Trooper Robert D. Crewse responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Mansfield. Crewse located the vehicle and asked Rey to exit the vehicle but he refused. More officers arrived on the scene and Rey produced a handgun and began firing at officers.

Crewse was struck by gunfire twice and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at a local hospital.

Sentencing for Rey has been scheduled for May 16, 2022.