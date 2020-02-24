Flooding concerns this year in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is facing, according to the National Weather Service, another rough spring and summer when it comes to flooding.

More than a million acres of farmland was damaged last year and the soil is still saturated.

However, Missouri Net reports the state’s agriculture director is sharing some good news about the spring.

Chris Chinn says the reservoirs in Northern Missouri have more storage capacity than they did last year.

State officials are hosting meetings with emergency officials next month to discuss flooding concerns with farmers.

