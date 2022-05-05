Flooding led to road closures all over the Ozarks Thursday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and KOLR10/Ozarks Fox meteorologists say there is a risk of severe weather Thursday.

The Fair Grove Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that every low water crossing in the district is flooded Thursday morning. They urged caution and reminded drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.

Courtesy: Fair Grove Fire Protection District

The Doolittle Fire Protection District posted on social media that the Vida Bridge on County Road 7460 is impassable, and that Highway J just north of Highway M is closed because there is water over the road.

Courtesy Doolittle Fire Protection District

Ash Grove Fire Protection District also said there is flooding in the area and shared several images of water over roadways Thursday morning on Facebook.



Flooding on Farm Road 80 and Brookside. Courtesy: Ash Grove Fire Protection District

Many counties in the KOLR10/Ozarks Fox viewing area are under a flood warning Thursday morning. See current weather warnings here.