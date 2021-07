Flooding shown on Chestnut and National in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Numerous water rescues happened in Springfield Saturday afternoon due to flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, there were numerous flooded intersections and a manhole cover popped off along Jefferson Street south of Chestnut Expressway.

NWS also reported 12 inches of water on parts of Commerical Street and Kearney Avenue.

Water has started to recede in some areas around Springfield.