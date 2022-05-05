SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thursday, May 5, saw torrential downpours and flooding across the Ozarks. High waters covered everywhere from roads, highways, neighborhoods and even parks.

Being new to the area, Elena Aalders was shocked to see what roads looked like near her family’s home south of Chesterfield Village. She said she’s lived there for just eight months.

“I woke up about 6:45 this morning to get kids ready for school… and I look out and I just notice all this overflow of water and it’s literally been flowing like this all day,” Aalders said. “So my reaction today was like, oh my gosh, this is a lot of rain.”

“Honestly, I had no idea we were getting this much rain,” said Chad Jameson, owner of Puroclean.

Jameson said his business received many calls reporting water damage. Many of the calls had no idea where the water damage was coming from.

“We’ve probably had 35 or 40 calls since midnight,” Jameson said.

“We’re relying on our sump pump, and this is our first time seeing it run like crazy,” Aalders said. “And we’ve just been keeping an eye on it.”

For those experiencing issues with their sump pump, Jameson said insurance usually should cover the costs. Typically the routine with a restoration service like Puroclean, they will extract the water, turn out any drywall that needs it, and place a replacement sump pump.

But when it comes to foundation issues, homeowners will need to talk to a specialist.

“There’s nothing there at this point to do,” Jameson said. “Mitigate the damage as best they can, and then talk to the foundation specialist about getting it corrected.”

If you’re driving late at night and see anything resembling floodwaters on the roads, do not drive through it. Remember: turn around, don’t drown.