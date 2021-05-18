Flood water across U.S. Highway 60 causes water rescues and motor vehicle accident

This photo is courtesy of the Monett Rural Fire District.

MONETT, Mo. — The Monett Rural Fire District responded to two water rescues and a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles, according to the Fire District.

When crews arrived at the accident they had to extract one patient from a vehicle. The Fire District reports the cause of the accident was due to flood water across U.S. Highway 60.

Purdy Fire, Monett City Fire, Aurora Rural Fire District, Barry County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Conservation assisted in the water rescue and accident.