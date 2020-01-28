Fleeing motorist sentenced for firing at officers, rigs

COLUMBIA, Mo (AP).– A Missouri woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for shooting at law enforcement officers and other tractor-trailer drivers during a chase.

The U.S. attorney’s office says in a news release 27-year-old Victoria Ann Buol, of Boonville, was sentenced Monday for three federal counts stemming from the April 2016 chase on Interstate 70.

It started after a stolen Jeep was spotted in the parking lot of a Columbia truck stop. Prosecutors say Buol and Russell Dean Moore fired multiple shots at officers during the pursuit, disabling a patrol vehicle.

They also shot at four tractor-trailers, nearly hitting a driver.