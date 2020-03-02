Fleeing motorist in stolen vehicle arrested in deadly crash

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a fleeing Missouri motorist in a stolen vehicle collided with a pickup truck and a deputy’s sport utility vehicle, killing the truck’s driver.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the suspect failed to stop for a red light and struck a Dodge Dakota, which then hit the Pettis County deputy’s sport utility vehicle. The patrol says the Dakota’s driver, 27-year-old Zachary Hancock Bottom, was ejected.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol says in a tweet that the deputy is OK.