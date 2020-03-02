Fleeing motorist in stolen vehicle arrested in deadly crash

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a fleeing Missouri motorist in a stolen vehicle collided with a pickup truck and a deputy’s sport utility vehicle, killing the truck’s driver.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the suspect failed to stop for a red light and struck a Dodge Dakota, which then hit the Pettis County deputy’s sport utility vehicle. The patrol says the Dakota’s driver, 27-year-old Zachary Hancock Bottom, was ejected.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol says in a tweet that the deputy is OK. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now