Flashing beacons installed around Springfield to encourage pedestrian safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The city of Springfield now has four flashing beacon crosswalks.

One of these is located at the intersection of Grant and Calhoun where I met traffic specialist Mandy Buetgen-Quinn.

The beacons are activated when a pedestrian pushes the button, or at some locations are automatically activated.

Buetgen-Quinn says the flashing lights let drivers know a person is trying to cross the street, giving them time to yield to the person.

The beacons were built at high-traffic roadways throughout the city.

Buetgen-Quinn says national data shows pedestrian fatalities are increasing like no other traffic fatality. Just this week a pedestrian was killed by a driver in Nixa.

Which is one reason the group is working hard to make the roadways safer for everyone.

“Often when drivers approach them they’re following so closely the person in front of them at a speed where they couldn’t safely stop by the time they see a pedestrian,” Buetgen-Quinn said. “And so what these RFB’s do is that they are visible from a long distance when they’re activated and that gives drivers time to slow down and yield to folks on crosswalks like they should.”

Buetgen-Quinn says the team hopes to have more legislation approved soon, including an effort to make drivers required to yield to pedestrians who are standing on the sidewalk.

As it stands, drivers aren’t required to yield until a person has taken a step onto the street, which she says isn’t safe for pedestrians.