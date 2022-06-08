SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission is inviting the public to the annual County Flag Day celebration in mid-June.

The Flag Day celebration and ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June, 14 at the Greene County Historic Rotunda located at 940 N. Boonville Ave in Springfield.

The event is hosted by the Greene County Commission, the Ozark Mountain Chapter of the Sons of the

American Revolution, and the Courthouse Chorale.

The celebration honors the establishment of the U.S. flag dating back to June 14th, 1777, by the second Continental Congress.