Fixing overcrowding in Greene County Jail

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Overcrowding in the Greene County Jail has been an ongoing issue.

The county commissioner says over the past few months they received a number of proposals and ideas submitted to them regarding the jail space.

Recently Greene County started looking at bids for trailer jails.

Last summer the county considered proposals to add 300 trailer beds to two different sites. Over a three year period, it’s been estimated to cost anywhere between six to 10 million dollars over a three year period.

“We really felt it was best to make that an official for pricing even or we are going to even if we are going to entertain any concepts or ideas for dealing with the current overcrowding,” said Bob Dixon, a commissioner in Greene County

The new jail is expected to be completed in about two and a half years.

The commissioner says if they add more trailers he’d like them as far west of Boonville so it wouldn’t interfere with parking.