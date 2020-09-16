Five kids injured in head-on crash in Texas County

ROBY, Mo.- Five kids and two adults have been injured in a head-on car accident Tuesday around 8 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the injures range from minor to serious. The accident occurred on Highway 17, two miles south of Roby when a Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center of the road hitting a Toyota Sienna.

All five kids were in the Toyota, and only one is in serious condition. That child is 10-years-old and has been taken to a hospital in Fort Leonardwood. The rest of the occupants in that car have been taken to a hospital in Texas County.

The driver of the Chevrolet is in serious condition and has been taken to a Springfield hospital.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing safety devices.

