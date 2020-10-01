Five city seats, including the mayor of Springfield, open for application

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield residents wishing to serve in one of the five open city council seats, including the mayor of Springfield, can begin applying Thursday, Oct. 1, at 8 a.m.

Applicants can download informational packets on the city’s website.

To obtain a petition, an applicant must submit a Run for City Council Form to the City Clerk’s Office and attend an informational zoom meeting with the city clerk.

The first day of filing will be Dec. 7, 2020, and will last through Jan. 19, 2021.

The Springfield City Council seats up for election are:

Mayor (Currently served by Ken McClure)

Zone 1 (Currently served by Phyllis Ferguson)

Zone 4 (Currently served by Matt Simpson)

General Seat A (Currently served by Jan Fisk)

General Seat B (Currently served by Craig Hosmer).

The qualifications an applicant must have to serve on the council:

Must be a registered voter in the city of Springfield.

Must have been a resident of the city of Springfield for at least two years prior to appointment.

Those running for Zone Council seats must have been a resident of the Zone they are running for at least one year immediately prior to appointment.

Must not be disqualified under state law RsMO 115.306.1 (Felony Conviction)

Must not be disqualified under state law RsMO 115.306.2(I) (Delinquent Taxes)

Must have completed and filed the Missouri Department of Revenue form 5120 per state law RsMO 115.306(2).

The city of Springfield says to contact city clerk Anita Cotter at 417-864-1651 if in need of any special accommodations.