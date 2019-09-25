Five arrested in North Springfield after stolen motor home

SPRINGFIELD. Mo. – Five people were arrested early today (9/25/19) at a motel on North Glenstone in connection with reports of a stolen motor home being located in the parking lot of that business.

Springfield Police Department spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said the five were suspected of using scammed credit card information to purchase the motor home and other high-dollar items, including furniture and appliances.

Those items were found in rental trucks also located in the parking lot at the Holiday Inn at 2720 N. Glenstone, she said.

The five were in custody Wednesday afternoon, pending the filing of formal charges at the discretion of the Greene County prosecuting attorney.

This is a developing story.