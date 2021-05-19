Fish saved from Salem structure fire, no injuries reported

This photo is courtesy of the Dent County Fire Protection District.

SALEM, Mo. — A structure just south of Salem, Missouri received damage from a fire but no one was injured and crews worked to rescue fish from the fire, according to the Dent County Fire Protection District.

This photo is courtesy of the Dent County Fire Protection District.

On Sunday, May 16, The Fire Protection District responded to a residence south of Salem for a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the residence. The first crew on scene were able to quickly knockdown and extinguish the fire.

The residence sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage, according to the Fire Protection District.