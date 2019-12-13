First step approved towards expanding Innovation Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State University Board of Governors has approved the first step of the Idea Commons Project.

MSU president, Clif Smart, tweeted out today the board accepted a letter of intent with the Vecino Group.

Our past reporting shows the plan is to expand the Jordan Valley Innovation Center and connect it to a multi-purpose complex with office space across the street as well as adding more parking.

The hope is to attract new companies to downtown Springfield.

We don’t have all the details of the new agreement including the cost.

KOLR10 will look for an update tomorrow.