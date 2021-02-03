First school district in Missouri recognized as professional learning community model

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Republic School District became the first in Missouri to be recognized as an international “professional learning community model district.”

It is one of only 24 districts in the United States that has this recognition.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Pearce said students learn more and better when teachers are following this model.

“I did a fist pump and a yahoo on that one because I know that this recognition is not given out easily,” Dr. Pearce said, “I was super excited for our teachers and our kids and our leaders because of the things that they’re doing every day are working, and it’s nice for those to be recognized.”

Dr. Pearce explained the “professional learning community model” follows four simple questions, “what do we want students to know? How do we know when they know it? What do we do if they don’t know it? And lastly, what will we do if they already know it?

Teachers can apply these priority standards to all classes and grade levels.

“Based upon what our students are showing, our teachers develop interventions for students who need more time and support,” Dr. Pearce said.

According to Dr. Pearce, the ultimate goal is to give kids the best opportunities to be successful.

“Whether that’s mastering fractions in fourth grade and moving to fifth grade, or whether that’s mastering the foundational principals of limited government in high school,” Dr. Pearce said, “we continually get better at what we’re doing, they have worked very hard. It’s just very nice for them to have that recognition.”

You can learn more about the professional learning community model on the Republic School District’s website.