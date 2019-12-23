First salt therapy room in the Midwest opens doors

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo.– JR Equine Spa and Retreat is the first salt therapy room in the Midwest.

The business offers dry salt therapy for horses and dogs, which is said to provide relief from respiratory and skin conditions.

Jennifer Hurt is the owner of JR’s and says the concept is relatively new to the U.S. JR’s is actually one of four places in the U.S. to offer this service to pets.

She says rather than ingesting salt, spa patrons, and their horses or dogs, relax in a room breathing in misty salty vapors in hopes of clearing their lungs and purifying their skin.

Hurt says she started the service as a way to help people rehab their horses back to good health.

“You’re breathing in the salt and right away it’s breaking up the mucus in the body and it’s clearing your passages,” said Hurt. “Not only that, but the salt is also landing on the fur of the animals and giving the benefit of clearing up skin problems.”

Hurts says each session is about 20 minutes long.

