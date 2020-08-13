First round of CARES Act funds approved by Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission has approved the first round of CARES Act Relief fund grants to area organizations.

According to a press release, County Commission voted to accept all recommendations and approve $4,090,987.48 in funding for five organizations.

Those organizations are:

Community Partnership of the Ozarks – $75,000 for reimbursement for housing homeless individuals in local motels.

Vision Rehab Center – $7,400 for comprehensive exams and eyeglasses for seniors and infants with various medical needs.

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation – $1,305.48 for PPE and supplies related to COVID-19.

Be a Jewel – $7,273 for assistance for foster grandparents.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department – $4 million for reimbursement of front line COVID-19 expenses such as contact tracing.

The Commission says there were 86 applications for a total ask of $9.3 million from area non-profits/community organizations. There were also four applications from area public health care applications for a total ask of $16.7 million.

“Applications are continuing to be reviewed on a rolling basis and may be fully or partially funded based on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee,” the press release states.

“We are extremely thankful for the professionalism, commitment and diligence that the Citizens Advisory Committee members and Grants Administrator Dr. Lyle Foster are bringing to this process,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “Making sure that all grants are fair and done with every eye to the auditing we as a County are responsible for is no small task.”

You can find a building a CARES Act transparency portal on Greene County’s website. The portal shows how much has been received in applications as well as available funds.