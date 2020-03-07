First responders honored by local club

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — First responders honored by the Greene County 100 Club on March 6 for the second year in a row.

The club provides financial support to the families of officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Kim Roberts, the widow of Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts, was provided a check worth $25,000 just 12 hours after her husband died in a flood in 2018.

Kim says the money helped pay for her mortgage for several months and offered peace of mind and hope that things would get better.

“We get to see them often and they just, they’re just there for us. Just like our Greene County family is.”

This wasn’t the last time Kim heard from the club.

“The members have often reached out to us and just checking in on us,” Kim said. “They’ve intertwined with our Greene County family anyway.”

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says it’s unfortunate his force has become familiar with the 100 club, but he appreciates how the club has supported him.

“It’s a thing that you never forget. As a leader, you’re responsible,” Arnott said. “Whether directly or indirectly.”

He says first responders have to make the ultimate sacrifice.

“You never know what’s gonna happen every day,” Arnott said. “That’s the exciting part about this job, but that’s also the most dangerous part of this job.”

The club has been around the community for 10 years.

“When a firefighter or police officer, sheriff’s deputy is killed in the line of duty, there are some life insurance that comes into play,” said Bob Cirtin, Greene County 100 Club president. “But that takes months sometimes to get. We hand the spouse a check the very next day.”

The money comes from within the organization.

“They came up with this before my time, that people could become a member by giving the organization a $100 per year,” Cirtin said.