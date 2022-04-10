First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are set to travel to the Show-Me this this week.

The White House reports the Biden and Cardona will visit Knob Noster, Missouri on Wednesday afternoon.

Knob Noster is located about an hour southeast of Kansas City.

The visit will kick off with an event at Whiteman Air Force Base, highlighting the Month of the Military Child and programs that support military-connected students, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative.

Biden and Cordona will then meet with students at Whiteman Elementary School.

The visit will end with a pep rally at Knob Noster high school.

Knob Noster Schools posted the event is “not open to the public, due to security and processing limitations.”

Timeline of events:

12:15 PM – The First Lady and Secretary Cardona will arrive at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, MO.

12:45 PM – Biden and Cardona will visit Whiteman Elementary School.

2:00 PM – The First Lady and Secretary Cardona will attend Knob Noster High School’s “Purple Up Pep Assembly” in recognition of Month of the Military Child and deliver remarks.

More information can be found on the Knob Noster School District website, www.knr8.net.