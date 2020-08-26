First female county clerk inducted into Hall of Famous Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – There is a new member in the Hall of Famous Missourians, Annie White Baxter, the first female county clerk in the nation.

Baxter become the first elected woman for public office back in 1890.

She oversaw elections for Jasper County, before she could even vote.

The Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr and the Women’s Foundation introduced Baxter into the Hall of Famous Missouris by holding a ceremony inside the House chambers in the state capitol and unveiling a statue in her honor.

The ceremony, held Wednesday, was fitting because it is National Women’s Equality Day and during the month of August we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Right to Vote.