First-ever dog park opens up in Harrison, Arkansas

HARRISON, Ar. – Dog lovers in Harrison are now enjoying some extra playtime and space in the city’s first-ever dog park.

Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson says the community response to their first dog park has been positive.

City leaders say that many residents communicated beforehand that they wanted a place for their dogs to play so the city contacted the local Kiwanis Club, who put up the $25,000 for “Bark Park.”

“I’ve had lots of people asking me for one,” Chuck Eddington, with the parks and recreation department said. “When Mayor Jackson came on board we got together and we went to Kiwanis and they were more than willing with the money to put this thing up and we opened it up on Nov. 2 and it’s been a great asset to the community.”

Eddington says they did have a small issue with vandals and that’s not something they’re going to tolerate.

“This past week we had a picnic table get vandalized a little bit,” Eddington said. “Then we had one of our hurdles on one of our dog pieces of equipment that got broken. But, I mean things are going to happen. We just want everybody to know that we’re watching it and we’re going to be upon it cause we want it to be a great thing for our community and keep it really nice.”

Mayor Jackson says when the city discovered they owned the land where the dog park is located, it was a happy surprise.

“We didn’t even realize we owned this land,” Mayor Jackson said. “When we drove by it we did a little research and sure enough the city-owned it and if it wasn’t for this, it was going to be difficult to find the ideal place that was level and also had parking available.”

He says it would have been difficult to find the ideal place that was level and had parking available.