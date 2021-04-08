First day of mass vaccination in Springfield: Over 1,700 vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – More than 1,700 people were vaccinated on the first day of the mass vaccination clinic at Hammons Student Center, which is shy of the organizer’s goal of 5,000.

Shari Lueck, who was vaccinated, said, “I just think it’s the right thing to do. It’s for my community right? I mean, why wouldn’t you want to do that.”

Attendees Dorislea Abbott and her grandson Brayden have the same birthday, and after a long year apart, this was a moment worth celebrating for them.

“I wouldn’t miss it though. She’s my grandma, she’s been there for everything for me my whole entire life. We share every birthday together. “ Brayden Abbott

This event started with a press conference held by the state, city, and university leaders to encourage people to come to get vaccinated.

The National Guard will be out at Hammons Student Center again for day 2 of this event.

Everyone 18+ is eligible for day 2 and there is still time to sign up. You can find the link to register and parking instructions at vaccine417.com.