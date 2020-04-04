First COVID-19 caused death in Taney County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The first death due to COVID-19 in Taney County was confirmed on April 3.

According to the Taney County Health Department (TCHD), the victim was a male in his 70’s with other health conditions.

“We are heartbroken to announce the first death in our county from COVID-19,” said Lisa Marshall, director of the TCHD. “We want to express our sincerest condolences to the patient’s family and loved ones.”

Taney County reports five total cases of COVID-19 as of April 3. This one fatal case is included in that account.

In a separate incident, CoxHealth says they are working with Taney County Health Department on a “possible broad COVID-19 exposure in the Branson area.” Those who are possibly impacted are being monitored.

“This is a time for each community member to take social responsibility to keep COVID-19 from spreading,” said Marshall. “Please stay home unless you need essentials such as medication or food or you are an essential worker and must go to work.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now