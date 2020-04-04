First COVID-19 caused death in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The first death due to COVID-19 in Taney County was confirmed on April 3.

According to the Taney County Health Department (TCHD), the victim was a male in his 70’s with other health conditions.

“We are heartbroken to announce the first death in our county from COVID-19,” said Lisa Marshall, director of the TCHD. “We want to express our sincerest condolences to the patient’s family and loved ones.”

Taney County reports five total cases of COVID-19 as of April 3. This one fatal case is included in that account.

In a separate incident, CoxHealth says they are working with Taney County Health Department on a “possible broad COVID-19 exposure in the Branson area.” Those who are possibly impacted are being monitored.

“This is a time for each community member to take social responsibility to keep COVID-19 from spreading,” said Marshall. “Please stay home unless you need essentials such as medication or food or you are an essential worker and must go to work.”