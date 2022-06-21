BOLIVAR, Mo. — People in Bolivar will now have more days to celebrate July 4 by setting off fireworks, thanks to a change made by the city’s board of aldermen.

Under the changes made to Bolivar’s fireworks ordinance, people can use consumer fireworks within city limits between noon and 11:00 p.m. between July 1 and July 8.

The ordinance will also allow for some fireworks to ring in the new year. People in the Bolivar city limits can use consumer fireworks between 10:00 p.m. December 31 and 1:00 a.m. January 1.

Anyone younger than 18 can only set off fireworks with adult supervision. Fireworks cannot be used within 300 feet of a gas station or within 500 feet of any fireworks stand, public gathering, or public building. The ordinance also prohibits the use of fireworks if Bolivar’s Fire Department has issued a burn ban.

“Injuries from fireworks are very real and happen across the nation every Fourth of July holiday season,” Bolivar City Fire Chief Brent Watkins said in a news release. “Using fireworks irresponsibly can lead to serious burns, injuries and even death. We don’t want any member of our community to get hurt in this way.”

Watkins shared the following safety tips for the use of fireworks Tuesday:

Don’t allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Young children can even suffer injuries from sparklers, which burn at temperatures of around 2,000 degrees — hot enough to melt some metals.

Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities.

Don’t place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Don’t try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully. They could ignite at any moment.

Don’t point or throw fireworks at another person.

Don’t carry fireworks in a pocket.

Don’t shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishaps.

After fireworks are done burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose. Leave them in a bucket of water overnight.

Don’t immediately throw used fireworks in the trash.

Buy fireworks from a state-authorized vendor.

Anyone looking to attend a firework show they did not put together themselves can attend the Celebration of Freedom fireworks display at Southwest Baptist University on Monday, July 4.