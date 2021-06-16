Firework shop owners saying they are running low on supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks in 2021 is becoming a difficult achivement as we get closer to the holiday.

“They’re coming over to America, and then they sit in the ocean for weeks and months before they can get off-loaded at a port,” said Steve Graves, the executive director of Indiana Fireworks. “And some of that is because they can’t find workers in California.”

According to the nation’s largest fireworks retailer, Phantom Fireworks, there may be a shortage for a second straight year.

The store owner of Patriotic Fireworks, Bill Fortner, said he is already seeing fireworks fly off the shelves.

“We ran completely out except for just a few sparklers and a few like snap pops,” said Fortner.

Sales of fireworks have skyrocketed last year as more people decided to have their own party in their own backyards.