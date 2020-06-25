Firework sales increase due to COVID-19 restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firework sales are up since COVID-19 caused many cancelations of big firework displays across Missouri.

“Leading into this firework season, it’s turned out to be one of the best seasons we’ve had in years.” said Mitch Hale, owner of Hale Fireworks.

Hale says his business had record firework sales the first day and believes this season is doing well because the stay-at-home order has made people antsy.

“A lot of people have been cooped up and want to get out and celebrate and buy fireworks,” said Hale. “A lot of public displays have been canceled, so it looks like it’s going toward backyard shows and campgrounds.”

Springfield fire chief David Pennington says fireworks aren’t allowed in the city limits.

“Small smoke bombs, some sparklers, those little glow worms, those are allowable,” said Pennington. “Otherwise, fireworks, as a rule, are illegal in the city of Springfield.”

Pennington says they deal mostly with injuries with the fourth of July.

“We thankfully don’t see a lot of fires,” said Pennington. “Predominantly, we’re going to be responding to all medical emergencies and helping people who are injured.”

If fireworks are shot off in Springfield, Pennington says someone could face a court summons and a fine.

For those celebrating outside of Springfield, Hale says shooting fireworks off with family and friends can bring people together.

“Reflecting back on, you know, the challenges and all the things we’ve faced in the last three or four months and, you know, the downside has been tough to handle,” said Hale. “So I think this is a way to uplift everybody’s spirits and move forward and celebrate.”