Firework Sales Begin in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD Mo. — You can now start stocking up on fireworks for your 4th of July bash!

Michael Ingram from Fireworks Supermarket says they start getting things ready right after every Independence Day. They distribute fireworks to places all over the country including right here in the Ozarks.

Firework sales run from June 20 to July 10 in Missouri. In Springfield, section 5601.1.3 of the fire code states that it is illegal to possess, make, store, ignite, or sell fireworks inside the city limits.



Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction with SGF Fire Kevin Trogdon says novelty items like snappers, poppers, smoke bombs, snakes, and some sparklers are allowed.



If you want to light off any big fireworks, that must be done outside city limits, and you will have to travel outside city limits to buy them too.



Randy Richardson has been selling fireworks for decades, and has been at the same location in front of Mike’s Unique Collectibles and Flea Market for over 10 years.



He says he looks forward to the July 4 holiday more than Christmas, and he is excited for this season as well. They began getting setup for Greene County approval about a week in advance.



Our Jesse Inman will be live at that firework stand tonight on Ozarks FOX News at 9 PM, and on KOLR10 news at 10 PM.