SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department is urging the community to take care when smoking.

The fire department said they have already responded to 5 residential fires caused by careless smoking this year.

On average, Springfield Fire responds to 20 such calls per year.

“The leading cause of accidental fires in the City of Springfield is one which is completely preventable through use of safe practices,” said Fire Chief David Pennington

To keep you and your family safe, the Springfield Fire Department recommends these safety tips if you smoke: