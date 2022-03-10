SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department is urging the community to take care when smoking.
The fire department said they have already responded to 5 residential fires caused by careless smoking this year.
On average, Springfield Fire responds to 20 such calls per year.
“The leading cause of accidental fires in the City of Springfield is one which is completely preventable through use of safe practices,” said Fire Chief David Pennington
To keep you and your family safe, the Springfield Fire Department recommends these safety tips if you smoke:
- Never leave lit cigarettes or charging electronic cigarettes unattended.
- Use deep sturdy ashtrays with a stable base, such as a table, that is difficult to tip over.
- Do not discard cigarettes in potted plants, landscaping, dried grass, leaves, or other things that can easily ignite.
- Never smoke in bed or while drowsy.
- Smoke outside. Most fire fatalities result from fires that are started in living rooms, family rooms, or bedrooms.
- Never smoke or allow anyone to smoke where medical oxygen is used. Medical oxygen can cause materials to ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster, hotter rate.
- Do not smoke around flammable liquids such as gasoline or oil-soaked rags.
- Keep cigarettes, lighters, matches, and other smoking materials out of the reach of children.
- Soak cigarette butts and ashes in water before throwing them away. Warm ashes dumped in waste cans can smolder for hours, then ignite.