Firefighters put out engulfed garage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are no flames now, but when the Springfield Fire Department arrived at a garage this afternoon, it was engulfed.

But with quick work, less than an hour, crews had the fire knocked down and with no damage to surrounding homes.

But Springfield Fire Battalion Chief Tony Kelley says there was one obstacle that posed a threat to firefighters.

“Only with the electric that was live when we arrived,” Kelley said. “One of the power lines was actually down and on the building which kept us from getting in where we needed to be. We were able to keep it held back until city utilities got their job done and we went in and finished up.”

One person was treated on scene for minor injuries.

After an investigation, the fire was ruled to be accidental.