Firefighter suffers minor injuries in structure fire near Richland, Mo.

RICHLAND, Mo. — One firefighter suffered minor injuries during a structure fire near Richland, Missouri on Feb. 8, 2021, according to the Tri-County Fire Protection District.

The Fire District responded to the structure fire at 2:37 p.m. When Pulaski County, Mo. E-911 arrived they found a juvenile standing outside of a home well involved with fire.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire from multiple windows, but the fire was brought under control quickly.

The home sustained heavy damage. The fire had been burning for some time in a crawl space before it was noticed, according to the Fire Protection District.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries. It’s unknown whether anyone else was injured.