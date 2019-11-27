Firefighter injured on their way to house fire in Cape Fair

5:20 p.m.

UPDATE: A family of nine resided in the home that caught fire, according to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

The protection district says the home is a total loss and Red Cross has been called for assistance.

The firefighter that went to the hospital suffered from minor injuries that were caused by an unknown apparatus while responding to the fire.

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Stone County firefighter was injured on the way to a house fire in Cape Fair and is now in the hospital.

According to the Stone County fire Facebook page, the fire most likely involved explosions in the garage and all the occupants got out safely.

The firefighter is on the way to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.