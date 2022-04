PLEASANT HOPE, Mo.– A Pleasant Hope firefighter was killed while off-duty in a crash on Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said a vehicle turned into the path of the vehicle West was driving.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries.

In a Facebook post, the Bolivar City Fire Department identified West as a firefighter with Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 31 fatality of 2022.