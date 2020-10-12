Fire station offers low income housing for volunteer firefighters

BRANSON, Mo. — Western Taney County Fire District’s newest station is offering affordable housing to anyone interested in being a volunteer firefighter.

Assistant fire chief Jim Single says the fall weather makes it easier for a wildfire to start.

“When there’s a 30mph wind, people still see green, they don’t realize how dry it is,” said Single. “People get surprised when they start burning leaves and how fast it gets out of control.”

Example of prime conditions for a wildfire to start

Single says teaching fire safety this year has been a challenge because the pandemic adds some different restrictions.

“We had to cut out some of the stuff, some of the interactions we had with the kids,” said Single. “We had to have them spread out, but we did put a good lesson on for them and they still had a good time.”

The assistant fire chief says the district is in desperate need of volunteer firefighters. Thanks to the county’s newest fire station, affordable housing is being offered to volunteer firefighters like Logan Young.

“This specific station has an opportunity for families to live in, as well as single guys to live in,” said Young. “You know, my wife and I live here full time now and we do spend time at the station doing chores and odd jobs to keep the station running and keep our response times low.”

In return for a place to live, Young is the first firefighter to respond to an alarm.

“It’s definitely an exhilarating experience,” said Young. “You hear the tones drop. You hear the call go out and it’s definitely an adrenaline rush.”

Single says most firefighters are volunteers and anyone interested can call their local fire station.