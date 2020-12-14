Fire safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe as you celebrate the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Flickering lights and winter greens are hallmarks of the holiday season. But they also present fire risks that can quickly turn this festive time of year into a devastating one.

From dried-out Christmas trees to top-heavy decorations, fire experts say ’tis the season to be cautious.

“Around the holidays we have some additional hazards we create in an effort to be festive and decorate our homes,” Springfield Fire Department Chief David Pennington said.

Those same decorations can become the source of ignition.

“Unfortunately, half of home decoration fires in December are started by unattended candles,” Pennington said.

Pennington says you should keep candles 12 inches away from anything flammable.

Alternate sources of heat, like space heaters, are also popular during colder months but can quickly become fire hazards.

“Have at least three feet of separation around any heating source or alternate heating source,” Pennington said.

If you have a fresh Christmas tree, don’t forget to water it daily.

“More than one in five fires are caused by heat sources close to a tree, and the more dry and brittle a tree can become increases the chance for a fire to start,” Pennington said.

National Fire Protection Association says cooking is the leading cause of home fires.

“We know that Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the top days for home cooking fires,” NFPA communications manager Susan McKelvey said.

Be sure to keep a close eye on what you’re cooking.

“Make sure it’s clear of clutter or anything that can burn,” McKelvey said. “We recommend people keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from the cooking area.”

For more information on holiday fire safety, be sure to visit the NFPA’s website here.

Pennington also says it’s now a good time to make sure you have working fire detectors in every room in your home.