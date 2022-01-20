Fire on the square in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Mo. – Fire has destroyed a barbershop, thrift store, and apartments on the east side of the public square in Osceola, according to a witness at the scene.

Multiple units from Osceola Fire Department and surrounding counties are battling the blaze that began in the southeast corner of the square and spread through at least three storefronts.















Attorney J.D. Baker, who has offices across the square from where the fire started, told OzarksFirst today that the fire appears to have destroyed a barber shop, thrift store and the apartment about the thrift shop.

A shuttered movie theater adjacent to those two storefronts also was involved, Baker said, and fire fighters were pouring water on it to try to contain the blaze.

Baker said he could see units from Collins, Clinton and other communities assisting Osceola Fire in battle the blaze.

OzarksFirst has a crew en route to the scene and will report more information when it becomes available.