Fire on East Trafficway burns landscaping business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fire crews spent 20 to 30 minutes putting out a large fire on 1405 E. Trafficway on Monday, Dec. 7.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Stinnett, the first arriving crews saw the heavy fire burning up what looked to be a landscaping business due to the equipment and supplies inside the building.

Stinnett said the burning fertilizer inside the building was giving off fumes, but firefighters were able to combat it by wearing breathing apparatuses.

The fire marshall is investigating the scene, but Stinnett said they are not looking at the fire as suspicious.

Stinnett said the fire took so long to put out because there was plenty to burn inside the facility.

Photos of the scene: