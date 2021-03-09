Fire near Lebanon, Mo. destroys brush truck

This photo is courtesy of the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District.

LEBANON, Mo. — The Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District lost a brush truck after a fire on Monday, March 8, 2021, according to the Rural Fire Protection District.

The fire happened on Ranch drive just in Lebanon. The fire “exploded” through a patch of cedar trees going through two firefighters who were attempting to contain the fire.

They suffered very minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

Though the fire did result in the loss of one of the Rural Fire Protection District’s brush trucks.

Crews from as far as Rolla responded to Laclede County to assist with the fires.