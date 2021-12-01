Fire at Walnut Manor Apartments near JQ Hammons Parkway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A fire is underway at the Walnut Manor Apartments near the JQ Hammons Parkway.

A total of 8 fire trucks are on the scene and the building is emitting large amounts of smoke.

Firefighters are hosing down the building.

The Republic Fire Chief has confirmed with one of our reporters that the Springfield Fire Department has requested help from surrounding fire departments and the Republic Fire Department, The Battlefield Fire Protection District, and the Logan-Rogersville Fire Department helped to control the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief with the Springfield Fire Department Kevin Trogdon says the building is most likely a total loss due to the amount of water and fire damage, specifically on the 3rd floor.

Crews will go back into the building to ensure the fire is extinguished soon, and the Fire Mashall will investigate the cause of the fire.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and everyone that was inside the building was able to get out safely, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Trogdon.













This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.