Fire in Waynesville leaves 2 dead

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – A fire broke out at a residence in Waynesville around 6:00 pm January 12.

When Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, St Robert City Fire and Fort Leonard Wood Fire, and Pulaski County Ambulance District responded to the scene, they found two victims outside the engulfed mobile home and two victims still trapped inside.

Additional help was requested from Dixon Rural Fire Protection District and they responded with an engine.

Pulaski County Ambulance took over the care of the victims. One adult male was taken to Phelps Health and one juvenile male was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Both had injuries but their condition is unknown.

Two juveniles were taken to Fort Leonard Wood hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The fire was controlled around 7:00 pm and the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.