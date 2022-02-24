OZARK, Mo.– Firefighters in Ozark braved the cold after a commercial building caught fire at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The building is considered a complete loss, Ozark Fire Marshal Don Gregory said. Smoke from the fire could be seen over Highway 65 and from areas miles away.

The building that caught fire held paint and staining products.

A total of seven different agencies responded to help with the fire. There were no injuries. Traffic in the area was temporarily disrupted during response to the fire but has since been reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.